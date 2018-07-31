Just hours before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for three minor leaguers.

The Rays sent outfielder Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Carbrera and RHP Roel Ramirez to the Cardinals and will also receive international signing money.

Pham is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 98 games this season. The outfielder will become arbitration eligible this offseason and is under team control through the 2021 season. The Rays are hoping Pham can add a little pop to their offense.

In this trade, the Cardinals are picking up the Rays' Nos. 8 and 25 prospects.

Get to know the new Cardinals minor leaguers below.

Justin Williams

Age: 22 years old

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Position: Outfielder

Scouting Report: Williams made his major league debut on July 21 against the Miami Marlins as a pinch-hitter. Tampa Bay needed to add a bat to the lineup with Kevin Kiermaier (right foot soreness) and Matt Duffy (back spasms) sidelined. Williams, ranked as the Rays' No. 8 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was sent back down to Triple-A Durham the following day.

Selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2013 first-year player draft, the Rays acquired Williams when trading RHP Jeremy Hellickson to Arizona in 2014.

This season at Triple A, his first, Williams is batting .258 with 8 home runs, 46 RBI and a .689 OPS.

Genesis Cabrera

Age: 21 years old

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Position: Pitcher

Scouting Report: Cabrera's fastball, which is reaching the mid-90s, is what makes him a valuable trade piece. As the Rays' No. 25 prospect on MLB.com, Cabrera returned to Double-A Montgomery this year but struggled more than expected.

In 113 IP, the southpaw has posted a 4.12 ERA with 124 strikeouts. He ranks second in the the Southern League in strikeouts and fourth in innings pitched.

Tampa Bay signed Cabrera in 2013 as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

Roel Ramirez

Age: 23 years old

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Position: Pitcher

Scouting Report: Ramirez has spent his entire career with the Rays, after they selected him in the eighth round of the 2013 draft out of high school. He split his time this season between Advanced-A Port Charlotte and Double A.

Ramirez seemed to be settling into his bullpen role with the Biscuits after his promotion in May. The righty posted a 3.32 ERA with 46 strike outs in 40.2 IP so far this year.