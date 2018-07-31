The Cardinals are trading outfielder Tommy Pham to the Rays, the teams announced Tuesday.

In exchange for Pham, St. Louis will receive a trio of minor leaguers: outfielder Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Cabrera and RHP Roel Ramirez.

Pham is batting .248 this season and has 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 98 games. Last season he had a career year and put up a slash of .306/.411/.520 to go with 23 homers and 73 RBIs.

The Cardinals entered Tuesday at 54-52, 7.5 games behind the Cubs for the NL Central lead and four games behind the Diamondbacks for the second wild card spot.

In April, Sports Illustrated's Jack Dickey profiled Pham and how he was not afraid of or telling management how he feels about their treatment of him.

Tampa Bay is third in the AL East at 53-53 and 10 games back of the second wild card spot.