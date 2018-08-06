Watch: Matt Harvey Says He Cried After Learning of Trade From Mets to Reds

Reds pitcher Matt Harvey said he cried after learning the Mets had traded him to Cincinnati earlier this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 06, 2018

Matt Harvey isn't expected to pitch during this week's three-game series between the Mets and Reds, but it is still the pitcher's first time back in New York since getting traded to Cincinnati back in May.

The Mets are showing a video tribute to Harvey, who spent nearly six seasons pitching for the squad. In 2013, Harvey earned his lone career All-Star bid and he finished fourth in Cy Young voting for the season as the ace in New York's rotation.

On Monday, reporters got to talk with Harvey about being back in New York, and it was also the first chance for New York reporters to talk with him about the trade that sent him out of town.

Harvey talked about what it is like to be back in New York and how getting to start regularly in Cincinnati has been a big difference maker in his performance compared to the end of his time with the Mets when he was coming out of the bullpen. The right-hander also detailed how he felt about the trade emotionally when it first went down.

Harvey is 5-7 this season, but he has been 5-5 since his move to the Reds. In 15 games with Cincinnati, Harvey has an ERA of 4.79, which is significantly better than the 7.00 ERA he had in eight appearances with the Mets.

