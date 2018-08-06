The Mets will show a tribute video to Matt Harvey at 7 p.m. on Monday before the Reds open a three-game series at Citi Field, according to the MetsBlog of SNY.

Harvey, who was traded to the Reds earlier this season, debuted with the Mets in 2012. The 29-year-old right hander was traded in May for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash considerations.

Since the trade, Harvey has seen an improved 4.79 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 15 starts.

Harvey will speak to local reporters before his return. The Mets had requested from the Reds that Harvey hold his gathering at either 3:45 or 4:15 so it would not conflict with manager Mickey Callaway's 4 p.m. conference. Harvey decided to speak at 4 p.m. instead, per New York Post reporter Mike Puma.