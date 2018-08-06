It is not uncommon for a retired pro athlete to attempt a comeback in their sport.

Plenty of players have initially planned to call it quits only to backtrack that decision because either a team came calling or the player realized they still had the desire to keep playing.

In most cases though, these types of efforts are reserved for when a player just announced their retirement or has only been away from the game for a year or two, like Jay Cutler and Marshawn Lynch in the NFL last season.

Rick Ankiel is clearly a different breed.

The former pitcher turned centerfielder hasn't been on an MLB diamond since 2013, but on Monday, he announced that he will be looking to get back in baseball next season as a relief pitcher.

Major announcement from @TheeRickAnkiel: He’s planning a comeback as a relief pitcher for the 2019 season! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/eXNuLQHHS5 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 6, 2018

Ankiel, 39, initially debuted in MLB with the Cardinals in 1999. He spent parts of seven seasons in St. Louis from 1999 to 2009, pitching for the squad in the 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2004 seasons. He started 41 of the 51 games he appeared in as a pitcher, picking up an ERA of 3.90 along the way.

After leaving the Cardinals following 2009, Ankiel went on to play for the Royals, Braves, Nationals, Astros and Mets to close out his career.