Watch: Ronald Acuna Hits Leadoff Homer in Both Games of Braves' Doubleheader

Screenshot from @FOXSportsBraves via Twitter

The Braves' rookie phenom opened up both games on Monday the same way: a home run.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 13, 2018

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Miami Marlins are sure to have slightly different feelings when they look back on how Monday's doubleheader went.

The Braves' rookie leftfielder was playing two games in one day for the second time in his career and he made sure to leave a mark in both contests.

Atlanta won the first game 9-1 thanks in large part to Acuna's performance. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, three RBIs and three runs and he opened up the scoring with a leadoff home run to right-centerfield.

In the second game, Acuna delivered his second leadoff homer of the day, this time to left-center.

Acuna is the first player to hit a leadoff homer in both games of a doubleheader since Brady Anderson did for the Orioles in 1999 against the White Sox.

The Braves are first in the NL East at 65-51 and hold a 2-0 lead in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)