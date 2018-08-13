Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Miami Marlins are sure to have slightly different feelings when they look back on how Monday's doubleheader went.

The Braves' rookie leftfielder was playing two games in one day for the second time in his career and he made sure to leave a mark in both contests.

Atlanta won the first game 9-1 thanks in large part to Acuna's performance. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, three RBIs and three runs and he opened up the scoring with a leadoff home run to right-centerfield.

In the second game, Acuna delivered his second leadoff homer of the day, this time to left-center.

HAVEN'T WE BEEN HERE BEFORE?



Ronald Acuña Jr. crushes his 2nd leadoff homer and 4th homer in consecutive games.



THIS GUY IS SPECIAL.

Acuna is the first player to hit a leadoff homer in both games of a doubleheader since Brady Anderson did for the Orioles in 1999 against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the youngest player to homer in 4 straight games in the Live-Ball Era (since 1920).



The only other 20-year-old to do it in that span was Miguel Cabrera in 2004.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/AZf4pctcK6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2018

The Braves are first in the NL East at 65-51 and hold a 2-0 lead in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.