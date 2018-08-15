For over a decade, fans of EA Sports' "MVP Baseball 2005" title have yearned to see the franchise's return. Perhaps the wait won't be much longer.

EA Sports executive vice president Cam Weber was asked recently if he still thought about returning to making baseball video games. According to IGN.com, Weber said "the answer is yes."

“I would love to have a baseball game in our portfolio,” Weber told IGN. “It's something that once again, every couple years, we take a look and we talk about and theorize about what it might look like to get back into something like baseball.”

"MVP Baseball 2005" was the last baseball game EA Sports released. (You can still buy a new copy of the game for Playstation 2 on Amazon right now for $40.70.) In January 2005, Take-Two Interactive signed an exclusive, seven-year agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association for usage of MLB players' names and likenesses, blocking EA from developing any baseball titles.

Earlier this year, EA played a role in the distribution of the award-winning text-simulation PC game Out of the Park Baseball 19, according to Forbes. It could just be the start as EA looks further into launching its own baseball series.