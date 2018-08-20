Authentic, Rare Cincinnati Reds Logo Spotlight Being Auctioned Online

The searchlight was previously used in the Reds' "Fan-Zone."

By Kaelen Jones
August 20, 2018

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Auction is underway, and among the items up for grabs is one truly unique to the Reds' fan experience: an authentic team searchlight.

The spotlight, which previuosly lit up the Reds' "Fan-Zone" at Great American Ballpark, features the iteration of the Reds' "C" logo used between 2008-2016. According to the description, it was acquired so that fans could "see the light shining high above Great American Ball Park, knowing that the Reds are playing, similar to the Bat Signal."

Unfortunately, the searchlight does not function. It is listed as being in fair condition and an official letter from the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum will be included with the purchase. No shipping is offered. The winning bidder will be able to pick it up from Great American Ball Park on Thursday, Aug. 23, between 2 and 7 p.m. ET.

Bidding on the spotlight will conclude on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 8:26 p.m. ET.

As of Monday afternoon, 30 bids had been placed, with the highest being $275.

