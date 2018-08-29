Roberto Osuna Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Charge: 'Everybody is Quick to Judge Me'

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Astros closer Roberto Osuna said, "No one knows what happened but obviously me."

By Charlotte Carroll
August 29, 2018

Astros closer Roberto Osuna spoke out publicly for the first time about a domestic violence charge him against that resulted in a 75-game suspension for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

"No one knows what happened but obviously me," Osuna told USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale. "Everybody is quick to judge me and say all kinds of things about it. I’m just waiting for everything to come out so people can really wait to see what happened. I would really like the fans, and everybody else, (to) learn what the media says is not true.

"The biggest thing for me, and it’s sad to me, (is) how people are free to say whatever they want," he added. "They can just judge you, and they don’t know you. Everybody is judging me for things they don’t know. I don’t like that...Hey, if I’m guilty, you can say whatever you want."

Osuna was placed on administrative leave on May 8 after he was arrested by Toronto police on suspicion of assaulting a woman. Osuna was suspended in June. He plead not guilty to the assault charge. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5. He did not get into the specifics of his case during his interview with USA Today.

With the incident occurring in Canada, police jurisdiction is different. Police reports are not public record and court files only include the basics, reports Nightengale. Osuna's lawyer said earlier this month he was pushing for a peace bond — an order than would lead to dismissal of charges if the terms are followed. 

The pitcher was traded on July 30 from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for closer Ken Giles and minor league pitchers Hector Perez and David Paulino.

An All-Star in 2017, Osuna has racked up 104 saves in four seasons. The 23-year-old righthander is 1–2 this year with a 2.84 ERA and 11 saves. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)