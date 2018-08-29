Astros closer Roberto Osuna spoke out publicly for the first time about a domestic violence charge him against that resulted in a 75-game suspension for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

"No one knows what happened but obviously me," Osuna told USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale. "Everybody is quick to judge me and say all kinds of things about it. I’m just waiting for everything to come out so people can really wait to see what happened. I would really like the fans, and everybody else, (to) learn what the media says is not true.

"The biggest thing for me, and it’s sad to me, (is) how people are free to say whatever they want," he added. "They can just judge you, and they don’t know you. Everybody is judging me for things they don’t know. I don’t like that...Hey, if I’m guilty, you can say whatever you want."

Osuna was placed on administrative leave on May 8 after he was arrested by Toronto police on suspicion of assaulting a woman. Osuna was suspended in June. He plead not guilty to the assault charge. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5. He did not get into the specifics of his case during his interview with USA Today.

With the incident occurring in Canada, police jurisdiction is different. Police reports are not public record and court files only include the basics, reports Nightengale. Osuna's lawyer said earlier this month he was pushing for a peace bond — an order than would lead to dismissal of charges if the terms are followed.

The pitcher was traded on July 30 from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for closer Ken Giles and minor league pitchers Hector Perez and David Paulino.

An All-Star in 2017, Osuna has racked up 104 saves in four seasons. The 23-year-old righthander is 1–2 this year with a 2.84 ERA and 11 saves.