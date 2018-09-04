Watch: Trea Turner Slides Through Second Base, Tagged Out on Bizzare Play

Trea Turner had a free pass to second base, except he slid beyond the bag and was tagged out on a weird play Tuesday night.

By Kaelen Jones
September 04, 2018

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was tagged out on what should have been a free pass on Tuesday night.

During the first inning of Washington's game against the Cardinals, Turner stood on first base when Bryce Harper was facing a 3-2 count against St. Louis right-hander John Grant. As Grant delivered his full-count offering, Turner took off, attempting to steal second base. 

But Grant's pitch had missed inside, allowing Harper to take first on a walk. Turner could have advanced to second for free, but he slid into second. The problem: He slid too far, and Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong held his tag on Turner as Turner's foot came off the base.

Originally, Turner was ruled safe, but St. Louis challenged and won. The explanation: By letter of the rule, Turner had attempted to advance to third when he slid beyond the bag. Players are only allowed to advance 90 feet after a walk.

      Double Bogey (+2)