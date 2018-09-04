Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was tagged out on what should have been a free pass on Tuesday night.

During the first inning of Washington's game against the Cardinals, Turner stood on first base when Bryce Harper was facing a 3-2 count against St. Louis right-hander John Grant. As Grant delivered his full-count offering, Turner took off, attempting to steal second base.

But Grant's pitch had missed inside, allowing Harper to take first on a walk. Turner could have advanced to second for free, but he slid into second. The problem: He slid too far, and Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong held his tag on Turner as Turner's foot came off the base.

.@Cardinals challenge call that Trea Turner is safe at 2B in 1st; call overturned, runner is out.



Originally, Turner was ruled safe, but St. Louis challenged and won. The explanation: By letter of the rule, Turner had attempted to advance to third when he slid beyond the bag. Players are only allowed to advance 90 feet after a walk.