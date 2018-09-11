If the Mets were searching for a silver lining this season, look no further than the play of ace righthander Jacob deGrom.

On Tuesday, deGrom registered his 26th straight start allowing three runs or fewer, surrendering just two runs across seven innings against the Marlins. The previous record was set by Leslie "King" Cole in 1908. It took 108 years for his mark to be topped. Once again though, the Mets handed their ace a tough-luck loss. deGrom's record dropped to 8-9 on the year.

His quality outing actually raised his league-leading ERA from 1.68 to 1.71. Such is life for a top Cy Young Award candidate. It would still be the lowest single-season ERA for a pitcher since Zack Greinke finished the 2015 season with a 1.66 figure for the Dodgers.

deGrom has dazzled this year, whiffing 230 batters through 188 innings in 28 apppearances entering Tuesday. However, his team has been less than stellar. The Mets are 65-78, sitting in last place in the National League East.

At the end of the season, deGrom, 30, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Back in July, he reportedly expressed a desire to sign a long-term contract with New York, but remains without a deal nearing the conclusion of the year.