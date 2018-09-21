Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on administrative leave, the league announced.

Russell has been the subject of a domestic violence investigation by the MLB since June 2017. While the investigation has remained open since the allegations against him became public last year, new allegations surfaced on Thursday night that have resulted in Russell being placed on leave for the second time during the course of the investigation.

Upon the initial opening of the League's investigation in 2017, Russell was sent home by the Cubs but never suspended by the league.

His ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, the alleged victim, did not speak with Major League Baseball as part of the investigation and Russell denied the accusations upon his return to Chicago. The Cubs did not give a timetable on the investigation or Russell's return.

On Thursday, Reidy shared a link to a post on a blog titled "lifewithmelis" on her Instagram account. The post details years of domestic violence, including physical, emotional and verbal abuse, at the hands of an unnamed ex-husband. Russell is not named in the post, nor is his ex-wife listed as the author, but the information in the blog aligns with Reidy's previous public allegations against Russell.

The couple separated in June 2017 after Melisa posted a now-deleted Instagram photo alleging infidelity. A friend of Melisa's commented on the post and alleged that Russell had also physically abused his ex-wife during the relationship. The author of the blog post details alleged physical abuse and infidelity, among a host of other disturbing allegations.

As postseason baseball approaches, the Cubs sit atop the NL Central at 89-63.