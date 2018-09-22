The Atlanta Braves clinched the 2018 National League East Division title with a 5-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

It marks the first time the Braves have won the NL East division since 2013. It's the 13th time in franchise history that Atlanta has won the pennant race, the most of any team in the division.

The Phillies were eliminated from playoff contention with the result.

THE ATLANTA BRAVES ARE 2018 NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST CHAMPIONS!#ChopOn⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/i89BwaS6v7 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 22, 2018

Braves righthander Mike Foltynewicz carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Saturday's win. He relinquished two hits and three walks while striking out five across 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

Atlanta became the first NL club to claim a division title this season.

Entering Saturday, the Red Sox (American League East) and Indians (AL Central) were the only other teams to clinch their divisions. The Astros clinched a playoff berth, but only held a 3 1/2 game lead on the Athletics in the AL West entering the weekend.