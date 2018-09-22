Braves Clinch First National League East Division Title Since 2013

The Braves won the National League East division crown for the first time since 2013.

By Kaelen Jones
September 22, 2018

The Atlanta Braves clinched the 2018 National League East Division title with a 5-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

It marks the first time the Braves have won the NL East division since 2013. It's the 13th time in franchise history that Atlanta has won the pennant race, the most of any team in the division.

The Phillies were eliminated from playoff contention with the result.

Braves righthander Mike Foltynewicz carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Saturday's win. He relinquished two hits and three walks while striking out five across 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

Atlanta became the first NL club to claim a division title this season.

Entering Saturday, the Red Sox (American League East) and Indians (AL Central) were the only other teams to clinch their divisions. The Astros clinched a playoff berth, but only held a 3 1/2 game lead on the Athletics in the AL West entering the weekend.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)