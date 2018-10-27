Watch: Yasiel Puig Crushes Three-Run Homer in World Series Game 4

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig crushed a three-run home run against the Red Sox in World Series Game 4.

By Kaelen Jones
October 27, 2018

Thanks to their most enigmatic player, the Dodgers broke things open during sixth inning of World Series Game 4 Saturday night against the Red Sox.

Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig crushed a two-out, three-run home run off Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. Puig, known for his larger-than-life character on the field, didn't shy away from admiring and celebrating his latest feat either, lifting his hands in the air as he began rounding the bases.

Rodriguez, who was an out away from escaping trouble after loading the bases earlier in the inning, threw his glove down in frustration as Dodger Stadium roared in delight. The Red Sox lefthander was pulled following the at-bat.

