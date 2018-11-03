ESPN baseball analyst and former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez has gone to bat for Democratic U.S. Congressional candidate Donna Shalala ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

On Saturday, CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski shared a recording of a robocall featuring Rodriguez expressing support for Shalala, who's running for Congress in Florida's 27th congressional district, a seat that's considered a battleground race. The call has gone out to Miami voters.

"Hi this is Alex Rodriguez, asking you to support my friend Donna Shalala," @AROD says in the call.https://t.co/JZ9niEJXjB — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 3, 2018

"Hi, this is Alex Rodriguez, asking you to support my friend, Donna Shalala," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez cited Shalala's experience as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (1993-2001) under former President Bill Clinton's administration, in addition to her time as president of the University of Miami (Fla.) as reason to vote for her in this year's race.

The ad doesn't mark the first time that Rodriguez has gotten involved in a political race. In 2012, Rodriguez reportedly donated to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. He also reportedly donated to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.

A recent poll conducted by FloridaPolitics.com revealed that Shalala had a 10% points lead in the race for Florida's 27th congressional district. Perhaps an endorsement from a man who owned a career WAR value of 117.8 could be enough to maintain her perceived advantage ahead of a crucial election cycle.