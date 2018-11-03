Alex Rodriguez Voices Campaign Ad for Florida Congressional Candidate

Alex Rodriguez cited Donna Shalala's work as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and time at the University of Miami (Fla.) as reason to vote for Donna Shalala.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

ESPN baseball analyst and former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez has gone to bat for Democratic U.S. Congressional candidate Donna Shalala ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

On Saturday, CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski shared a recording of a robocall featuring Rodriguez expressing support for Shalala, who's running for Congress in Florida's 27th congressional district, a seat that's considered a battleground race. The call has gone out to Miami voters.

"Hi, this is Alex Rodriguez, asking you to support my friend, Donna Shalala," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez cited Shalala's experience as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (1993-2001) under former President Bill Clinton's administration, in addition to her time as president of the University of Miami (Fla.) as reason to vote for her in this year's race.

The ad doesn't mark the first time that Rodriguez has gotten involved in a political race. In 2012, Rodriguez reportedly donated to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. He also reportedly donated to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.

A recent poll conducted by FloridaPolitics.com revealed that Shalala had a 10% points lead in the race for Florida's 27th congressional district. Perhaps an endorsement from a man who owned a career WAR value of 117.8 could be enough to maintain her perceived advantage ahead of a crucial election cycle.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)