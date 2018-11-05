Report: Bartolo Colon Plans to Pitch Next Season at 45 Years Old

Bartolo Colon will reportedly return for his 22nd season in the majors next season.

By Kaelen Jones
November 05, 2018

Bartolo Colon intends to pitch next season, which would mark his 22nd in Major League Baseball, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Colon is currently an unrestricted free agent. He spent last season with the Rangers after signing a one-year, $1.75 million minor-league contract during spring training.

At 45 years old, Colon was the oldest player in the majors last season. He appeared in 28 games for Texas and finished the year with a 7-12 record and 5.78 ERA. He struck out 81 batters across 146 1/3 innings pitched.

Colon, who debuted on April 4, 1997, has pitched for 11 different clubs over his career. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2005 as a member of the Angels and is a four-time All-Star.

Last season, Colon passed Juan Marichal for most wins by a Dominican-born pitcher. He currently owns a career record of 247-188, and has amassed 2,535 strikeouts.

Colon will turn 46 on May 24, 2019.

