Scott Boras is a super agent. He's also a fantastic quote, too.

During his annual media scrum at Major League Baseball's general manager meetings on Wednesday, Boras's comments were arguably on par with the high-caliber talent levels of the numerous star athletes he represents.

Below is a compilation featuring some of Boras's best remarks from his offseason session.

On MLB teams tanking ...

Boras on “competitive cancer” in MLB. Says tanking led to attendance drops. pic.twitter.com/o4K2cH1qMu — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) November 7, 2018

Boras kicked off his one-man show this afternoon by talking about the “competitive cancer” — i.e. tanking — eroding the game. Not entirely wrong about that. But spending more on players is not going to automatically increase attendance. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) November 7, 2018

“We have a cancer” says Boras about a system in such things as the draft that rewards systemic losing. Said teams that try to win and say go from 65 to 75 wins should be rewarded. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 7, 2018

Scott Boras, addressing reporters at the GM Meetings, calls for MLB to incentivize winning by awarding improved teams with draft picks, etc. Praises Red Sox and Padres for their approach. Not coincidentally they each signed one of his high-profile clients last off-season. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 7, 2018

On MLB teams' declining attendance marks

Scott Boras blasts #MLB for having cancer of non-competitiveness,saying ‘when teams come to Minnesota, only one of the Twins show up.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 7, 2018

Boras just said LSU’s baseball attendance is greater than the Marlins. “The fans of Florida have certainly brought the MIA to Miami.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 7, 2018

Scott Boras Metaphor Time, relating to declining attendance :



The Toronto Blue Jays are suffering from the “Blue Flu.”



The crowds at Marlins Park “puts the M-I-A in Miami.”



In Minnesota, “sometimes only one of the Twins shows up.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 7, 2018

On Bryce Harper's free agency ...

Bryce Harper’s free agency is “Harper’s Bazaar” per Boras. “Great shoes, great hair.” Calis him an iconic and generational player. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 7, 2018

Scott Boras has dubbed his client's free agency as "Harper's Bazaar" — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) November 7, 2018

Scott Boras: "I think Bryce is open to a lot of opportunities... as we go through this I think he's going to hear everything from everyone."



Does legacy matter to him?



"I think it does. I think it does to any player." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 7, 2018

“I think Bryce is open to a lot of opportunities. He’s listened to a lot of things...I think he’s going to hear everything from every one.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 7, 2018

Boras also was asked about #Yankees suggesting that Bryce Harper wouldn’t be a fit.



“They said that about Mark Teixeira, too,” Boras replied. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) November 7, 2018

Boras on Harper/superstars as programming of new network (i.e., Cubs):

"Those things show a lot better than Andy and Mayberry." — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) November 7, 2018

On J.D. Martinez' 2018 season ...

Boras with an impassioned defense of why JD Martinez should have finished higher than top three in the MVP. He said no player he could recall had a bigger impact on a team on and off the field. He also feels WAR over-values defense. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 7, 2018

On agents becoming general managers and meeting with the Mets ...

Speaking generally, of course, Scott Boras considers an agent turning GM “a breach of ethics.”



As for dealing with #Mets new GM, Boras said, “I’ve never talked to Brodie in my life.”



Boras did say he was meeting with #Mets though. “I will talk to Fred, Jeff, John, Omar … " — David Lennon (@DPLennon) November 7, 2018

On the Mets' offseason plans ...

Asked where the Mets are shopping this offseason, Boras said: “They are shopping at Fred’s.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) November 7, 2018

On Addison Russell's return to the Cubs ...

Boras said he's been in communication with Cubs, and that they're directly involved with Russell as he's undergoing therapy.

Does he expect him back with Cubs after suspension ends:



“… I have no expectation otherwise and I have not been told anything otherwise.” — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) November 7, 2018

On Adrian Beltre's potential return for a 22nd MLB season ...

Scott Boras says that client Adrian Beltre hasn’t decided if he will play in 2019. Boras expects teams besides #Rangers will have interest. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) November 7, 2018

