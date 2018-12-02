As the Winter Meetings inch closer and closer, teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements.

Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason, but after Friday's non-tender deadline and the Mets and Mariners' blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected, with players like Wilmer Flores, Jonathan Schoop and Billy Hamilton all non-tendered by their clubs.

The rumor mill continues to churn after yesterday's news as new sluggers hit the market.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Mets have spoken with the Indians about a trade for SP Corey Kluber. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Blue Jays are interested in former Astros starter Dallas Keuchel. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mariners would like Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford if they trade Jean Seguara to Philadelphia. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Yankees are interested in RP Andrew Miller. (George A. King III, New York Post)

• The Red Sox could sign former Yankees relievers David Robertson and Zach Britton. (George A. King III, New York Post)

• The Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, Mets and Giants are all interested in Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)