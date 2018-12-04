Report: Patrick Corbin Agrees to Six-Year, $140 Million Deal With Nationals Over Yankees

Patrick Corbin will join a Nationals rotation featuring Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

By Kaelen Jones
December 04, 2018

Free agent pitcher Patrick Corbin has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Nationals, pending physical, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post

Per MLB.com's Jamal Collier, Corbin's deal with worth six years and $140 million. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the southpaw is likely to receive the biggest pitching contract of the offseason.

Corbin reportedly met with the Phillies on Tuesday. He was also reportedly set to visit the Yankees, who offered a five-year deal, but nothing beyond that. 

Corbin was named an All-Star last season as a member of the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old posted an 11-7 record with a 3.15 ERA. He struck out 246 batters last season, which ranked fifth in the National League.

In Corbin, the Nationals added arguably the most sought-after free-agent starting pitcher on the market this offseason. Washington's projected starting rotation will now feature Corbin, alongside three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Together, the trio commands a reported $525 million of Washington's payroll.

Still, the Nats could continue their busy offseason buy bringing slugger Bryce Harper back into the fold. Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Washington has not ruled out the possibility, so long as a deal is structured to the franchise's liking.

