The Brewers and Giants have reportedly had "substantive communication" surrounding a potential trade for San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Morosi notes that it is "far from certain" the Giants deal the star lefty, but adds that Milwaukee has emerged as his most likely destination if he is traded.

The Brewers have reportedly mulled how much they would be willing to give up in order to attain Bumgarner. The Phillies have also expressed interest in the four-time All-Star, but are prioritizing free agency.

Bumgarner is entering the final year of a five-year, $35 million deal. The 29-year-old is scheduled to make $12 million this season.

Per Morosi, trading Bumgarner could pose as an opportunity for San Francisco to recoup talented young players for new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's rebuild of the franchise.