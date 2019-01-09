Report: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers Agree to One-Year, $18.25M Deal

Grandal was named an All-Star in 2015.

By Kaelen Jones
January 09, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers have reached an agreement on a one-year contract with catcher Yasmani Grandal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is pending a physical.

According to Yahoo's Tim Brown, the deal is worth $18.25 million.

Per Rosenthal, Grandal rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. He also turned down a four-year deal from the Mets that could have reached $60 million in value.

Grandal, 30, spent each of the last three seasons with the Dodgers. Last season, he batted .241 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs in a career-high 140 games with Los Angeles.

The one-time All-Star is entering his eighth season in the Majors since debuting with the Padres in 2012.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)