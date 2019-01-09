The Milwaukee Brewers have reached an agreement on a one-year contract with catcher Yasmani Grandal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is pending a physical.

According to Yahoo's Tim Brown, the deal is worth $18.25 million.

Per Rosenthal, Grandal rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. He also turned down a four-year deal from the Mets that could have reached $60 million in value.

Grandal, 30, spent each of the last three seasons with the Dodgers. Last season, he batted .241 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs in a career-high 140 games with Los Angeles.

The one-time All-Star is entering his eighth season in the Majors since debuting with the Padres in 2012.