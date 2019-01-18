Kris Bryant Says Bryce Harper Isn't Signing with the Cubs

Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper might be good friends but it doesn't look like they'll be teammates.

By Emily Caron and Chris Chavez
January 18, 2019

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant believes star outfielder, coveted free agent and fellow Las Vegas native Bryce Harper will not sign with Chicago, he told reporters at Cubs Convention in Chicago. However, Bryant says that he has not asked Harper directly about his free agency decision.

"He's not signing here," Bryant said, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

"I'm happy for him though," Bryant added. "He seems to be enjoying it. It's nice to have all that attention on you for him. But like I said, I haven't asked him about it one time."

Bryant grew up with the former Washington Nationals outfielder in Las Vegas. He added that the Cubs have a "killer team" even without any major additions to the roster.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon told reporters earlier this offseason that it was unlikely Harper, 26, would join their team. 

“Not going to happen,” Maddon said, via the Chicago Tribune, when asked about the chances of signing the six-time All-Star. “We feel as though all the ingredients are in the bowl already. It’s already there. To just go out and purchase guys because some kids had a tough year is probably not good form.”

The Phillies appear to be the frontrunner for Harper.

