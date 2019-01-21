Former Cowboys quarterback and current television analyst Tony Romo put on a broadcasting clinic with his calls of the AFC Championship on Sunday.

He received much praise for his ability to predict plays during the Patriots' 37–31 overtime win over the Chiefs. Romo was so lauded that even free agent Bryce Harper got in on the comments.

Right fielder Harper, who's the biggest name of the offseason next to Manny Machado, joked that he called Romo to see where he would be playing next season.

And the second-year commentator put his premonition powers to the test with a tweet Monday, saying Harper would next be with the Texas Rangers.

It appears that Romo's performance will help him receive a bigger contract as CBS is reportedly prepared to give him a "substantial raise" to keep him in the booth for the foreseeable future.

Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo Put On One of the Greatest Shows You'll Ever See During Patriots-Chiefs

While Romo's powers in the football world remain unquestioned, the Phillies appear to be the frontrunner for Harper.

Romo will be back in the booth for Super Bowl LIII alongside Jim Nantz in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3.