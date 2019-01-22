Remembering Roy Halladay's Playoff No-Hitter vs. Reds in 2010

Roy Halladay threw the second no-hitter ever thrown in playoff history and it was epic.

By Kaelen Jones
January 22, 2019

Roy Halladay is undisputably one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history. However, one particular outing perhaps shines brightest among the many gems that "Doc" tossed over the course of his illustrious 16-year career.

On October 6, 2010, Halladay threw the second postseason no-hitter in league history. He struck out eight batters while yeilding just one walk on 104 total pitches, leading the Phillies to 4–0 win over the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.

Halladay even helped his own cause with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second. Philadelphia didn't score again.

Halladay's playoff no-no was the first since 1956, when Don Larsen fired a perfect game in the World Series.

