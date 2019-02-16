Tim Tebow didn't have any trouble deciding to stick with baseball when the new Alliance of American Football league came calling before the season.

In a press conference held upon his arrival to Mets' spring training, Tebow told reporters "it was easy" to turn down co-founder Bill Polian's offer to play.

"Even though it was an awesome offer and it's humbling, I'm all-in on baseball," Tebow said Saturday. "No way could I stop and not give this the chance after everything I've worked for."

Tebow said Orlando Apollos head coach and ex-Gators coach Steve Spurrier has reached out to him several times to try and change his mind.

"They called a lot—and coach Spurrier keeps calling," Tebow said. "And I love coach Spurrier."

Spurrier said earlier this week that he hadn't taken any additional steps to recruit Tebow since initially reaching out last year.

"I think Tim's probably headed in the baseball direction right now, and I certainly don't blame him," Spurrier said. "I think if I was in his situation, I might do the same thing."

Tebow, 31, will start the season at Class AAA after hitting .273 in Class AA last season.

Tebow was one of 13 minor players within the New York Mets system invited to participate with the major league club during spring training.

He last appeared in an NFL game in 2012.