Mets Invite Tim Tebow to Spring Training

The Mets announced that Tebow, along with 12 other players, have been invited to spring training.

By Kaelen Jones
January 17, 2019

Tim Tebow is one of 13 minor league players with a spring training invitation from the New York Mets, the club announced Thursday.

Tebow, an outfielder, is entering his third season as a minor league baseball player. The 31-year-old has yet to make his major league debut, having made appearances at the Class A, Single A and Double A level.

Last season, Tebow played 84 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets' Double A affiliate. In 271 at-bats, he hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. He had his season cut short in July, however, when he suffered a broken bone in his right hand.

Tebow was named an Eastern League All-Star last year. In December, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that Tebow will begin the 2019 season with New York's Triple A club, the Syracuse Chiefs, while adding that the former NFLer is "one step away" from his major league debut.

