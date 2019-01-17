Tim Tebow is one of 13 minor league players with a spring training invitation from the New York Mets, the club announced Thursday.

Tebow, an outfielder, is entering his third season as a minor league baseball player. The 31-year-old has yet to make his major league debut, having made appearances at the Class A, Single A and Double A level.

Last season, Tebow played 84 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets' Double A affiliate. In 271 at-bats, he hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. He had his season cut short in July, however, when he suffered a broken bone in his right hand.

Tebow was named an Eastern League All-Star last year. In December, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that Tebow will begin the 2019 season with New York's Triple A club, the Syracuse Chiefs, while adding that the former NFLer is "one step away" from his major league debut.