Three Simple Rules for Dating Trevor Bauer

“I have three rules,” Bauer says. “One: no feelings.”

By Dan Gartland
February 19, 2019

The headline of Ben Reiter’s new profile of Trevor Bauer really says it all: “Trevor Bauer Is More Concerned With Being Right Than Being Liked.” Bauer, the brash, outspoken Indians pitcher, might not care too much about being liked by the opposite sex, either. 

While the story is primarily concerned with Bauer’s baseball life, one anecdote offers a fascinating glimpse into his personal life:

When Bauer meets a potential romantic partner, he outlines for her the parameters of any possible relationship on their very first date. “I have three rules,” he says. “One: no feelings. As soon as I sense you’re developing feelings, I’m going to cut it off, because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable. Two: no social media posts about me while we’re together, because private life stays private. Three: I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends.”

It’s his way of being considerate. “I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband,” he says. He does want a family in the future, when he can be as all in on it as he currently is on his career, maybe in a decade or so.

When most people describe their ideal first date they think dinner and a movie, or a nice drink at a quiet bar. For Bauer it’s laying out a series of policies for a relationship that doesn’t exist yet. 

If that’s the way Bauer kicks off a first date, you have to wonder how many second dates there are. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message