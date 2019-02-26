As Spring Training gets underway, all eyes are focused on Bryce Harper.

Harper is the biggest free agent yet to sign a deal, and in recent days has been courted by the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both teams met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas, with the Dodgers reportedly interested in a short-team deal.

The other big free agent is off the market as of last week after Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres for 10 years and $300 million, the largest free-agent contract in MLB history.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies have offered Bryce Harper a contract worth more than $300 million, and there are other teams that are offering the slugger that kind of money also. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel says he is not hitting the panic button, even though he remains unsigned. (Mark Berman, Fox 26)

• Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is battling a shoulder problem and will not throw for a few days. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)

• The Yankees are working on a contract extension for reliever Dellin Betances. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Yankees signed outfielder Aaron Hicks to a seven-year deal worth $70 million which includes a club option for an eighth year. (Team)