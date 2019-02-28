The Dodgers reportedly offered Bryce Harper a four-year deal worth $45 million per season, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Per Morosi, Los Angeles' deal would have broken the MLB record for average annual value per year and allowed Harper to re-enter the free-agent market at 30 years old.

Harper reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday.

However, the Dodgers weren't the only team Harper spurned by agreeing to terms with Philadelphia.

The Giants reportedly submitted a 12-year, $310 million offer sheet to Harper, according to NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic. San Francisco was allegedly willing to bid higher, but due to California state taxes, would have had to surpass the $330 million by a significant margin to execute a deal.

Per Fancred's Jon Heyman, one team offered Harper a contract worth more than $300 million that included opt-outs. He also had a short-team offer between three and four years in length that was worth $43 million per year, but ultimately, Harper preferred to sign with Philadelphia.

Harper also had an offer from the Nationals, with whom he spent the first seven seasons of his career. The Washington Post reported that it was a 10-year offer worth $300 million that included $100 million in deferred money and paid Harper until he was 60 years old.