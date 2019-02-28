Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was pretty impressed with himself. And then the vomiting started.

Nimmo was absent from spring training workouts on Wednesday after he came down with a nasty bout of food poisoning that the team said was the result of eating undercooked chicken he made himself.

The 25-year-old explained Thursday morning that he was so proud of his skills in the kitchen that he took a photo of his meal and sent it to his wife.

Brandon Nimmo said he was so proud of the chicken and sweet potato he cooked Tuesday that he took a photo and sent it to his wife.



“I cooked it all the way through. It was white,” Nimmo said. “I didn’t have a meat thermometer, so maybe I outta invest in one of those.” pic.twitter.com/43TEeQnmmP — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 28, 2019

“Chicken and sweet potato with a garlic herb thing over the top, and I cooked it in olive oil with aluminum foil, 400 degrees at 20 minutes,” Nimmo told reporters. “Apparently that wasn’t good enough.”

The meat looked like it was cooked all the way through, Nimmo said, postulating that it could have actually been the potatoes that got him sick.

Nimmo said the puking started at about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and lasted for more than eight hours. He lost about four pounds off his 6'3" frame as a result.

Nimmo joked that he may invest in a meat thermometer to avoid future salmonella poisoning. Or, he could just cut the chicken open before he sends his wife a photo next time.