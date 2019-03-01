It Turns Out the Chicken Really Didn’t Make Brandon Nimmo Sick

It was actually just a stomach virus. 

By Dan Gartland
March 01, 2019

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been vindicated. The chicken he cooked himself on Tuesday night did not make him sick. 

When Nimmo was absent from workouts on Wednesday, Mets manager Mickey Callaway blamed food poisoning brought on by a homecooked meal

“I guess he cooked some chicken and didn't know how to cook or something,” Callaway told reporters.

Nimmo was good-natured when addressing the incident with the media on Thursday, and insisted that he had properly cooked the chicken. He said he was even so proud of his meal that he sent a photo of it to his wife. Despite Nimmo’s insistence that he hadn’t given himself salmonella, his wife Chelsea was among the mass of people who wasn’t buying it. 

But hold on just a second! Chelsea provided an update on Friday morning that cleared her husband of any wrongdoing. 

Update your list of Mets embarrassments accordingly. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message