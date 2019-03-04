Detroit native and White Stripes frontman Jack White is partnering up with the Piast Institute and the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium to launch a new campaign to restore Hamtramck Stadium in Michigan.

Hamtramck Stadium is one of the last remaining Negro League baseball stadiums. The former home of the Detroit Stars is located in Hamtramck, on the border with Detroit. Several Negro League legends, including Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson, have played in the park.

White—a Tigers fan—is donating $10,000 to the campaign, launched by Patronicity.com, which is aiming to raise $50,000. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match donations up to $50,000.

Hamtramck Stadium has not been used since the 1990s and is currently closed to the public. However, plans for its restoration intend for the site's future usage as a host for baseball, soccer and cricket games.