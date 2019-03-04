MLB Rumors: Dodgers Hopeful Clayton Kershaw Will Be Ready for Opening Day

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Kaelen Jones
March 04, 2019

Spring training is well underway. Teams are beginning their preparations for the 2019 season at their respective sites with a few last-minute roster tweaks are still bound to be made.

Closer Craig Kimbrel remains the biggest free-agent remaining, along with starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. Could they be on the move in the coming days?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he's hopeful Clayton Kershaw, who's been dealing with shoulder discomfort, will be ready by Opening Day, but admits time is running out. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)

• Bryce Harper will make his Phillies spring training debut on Saturday against the Blue Jays, manager Gabe Kapler said. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)

• The Cubs named Jon Lester their Opening Day starter. (Team)

• Bryce Harper's No. 3 Phillies jersey became the all-time top-selling jersey for any player in any sport within 24 hours of its launch, according to Fanatics. (MLB.com)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message