Spring training is well underway. Teams are beginning their preparations for the 2019 season at their respective sites with a few last-minute roster tweaks are still bound to be made.

Closer Craig Kimbrel remains the biggest free-agent remaining, along with starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. Could they be on the move in the coming days?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he's hopeful Clayton Kershaw, who's been dealing with shoulder discomfort, will be ready by Opening Day, but admits time is running out. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)

• Bryce Harper will make his Phillies spring training debut on Saturday against the Blue Jays, manager Gabe Kapler said. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)

• The Cubs named Jon Lester their Opening Day starter. (Team)

• Bryce Harper's No. 3 Phillies jersey became the all-time top-selling jersey for any player in any sport within 24 hours of its launch, according to Fanatics. (MLB.com)