ESPN's Jessica Mendoza Joins Mets' Front Office as Baseball Operations Advisor

Mendoza will still continue in her role as an analyst for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

By Emily Caron
March 05, 2019

The New Mets have named ESPN baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza as part of the organization's front office, the team announced Tuesday. Mendoza will serve as a baseball operations advisor for the club. 

Her focus will be on player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.

“Jessica is incredibly well respected throughout the industry and we are excited to bring her into the organization,” Mets general mananger Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “She is a world-class athlete and experienced television analyst with an extremely high baseball IQ. We are confident that she will help us in our efforts to win now and in the future. This hire demonstrates the continued support from ownership to invest in the intellectual capital of the New York Mets.”

Mendoza will still continue in her role on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball alongside Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney. The two-time Olympic medalist signed a multi-year extension with the network last December.

As part of her extension, Mendoza will also appear on ESPN's MLB studio show Baseball Tonight and appear more regularly on both SportsCenter and Get Up!. This year will mark Mendoza's fourth full season of Sunday Night Baseball

“I am excited to work with Brodie and his team and am thrilled to be associated with the Mets and their storied history,” Mendoza said. “I’ve known Brodie and [Mets COO] Jeff Wilpon for years now and I’m honored to be a small part of the organization. I would also like to thank ESPN and Disney for their understanding and confidence as I balance both tasks moving forward. Baseball is a passion of mine and I look forward to expanding on my love for the game.”

Mendoza made history in 2015 by becoming the first woman to serve as a national television analyst for MLB games. The National Softball Hall of Fame recently announced that she would be a member of the class of 2019.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message