The New Mets have named ESPN baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza as part of the organization's front office, the team announced Tuesday. Mendoza will serve as a baseball operations advisor for the club.

Her focus will be on player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.

“Jessica is incredibly well respected throughout the industry and we are excited to bring her into the organization,” Mets general mananger Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “She is a world-class athlete and experienced television analyst with an extremely high baseball IQ. We are confident that she will help us in our efforts to win now and in the future. This hire demonstrates the continued support from ownership to invest in the intellectual capital of the New York Mets.”

Mendoza will still continue in her role on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball alongside Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney. The two-time Olympic medalist signed a multi-year extension with the network last December.

As part of her extension, Mendoza will also appear on ESPN's MLB studio show Baseball Tonight and appear more regularly on both SportsCenter and Get Up!. This year will mark Mendoza's fourth full season of Sunday Night Baseball.

“I am excited to work with Brodie and his team and am thrilled to be associated with the Mets and their storied history,” Mendoza said. “I’ve known Brodie and [Mets COO] Jeff Wilpon for years now and I’m honored to be a small part of the organization. I would also like to thank ESPN and Disney for their understanding and confidence as I balance both tasks moving forward. Baseball is a passion of mine and I look forward to expanding on my love for the game.”

Mendoza made history in 2015 by becoming the first woman to serve as a national television analyst for MLB games. The National Softball Hall of Fame recently announced that she would be a member of the class of 2019.