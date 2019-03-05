Yankees ace Luis Severino was scratched from his spring training start Tuesday after feeling shoulder discomfort while warming up. An MRI he had later in the day revealed rotator cuff inflammation, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees will shut down the starter for two weeks while he receives an injection and anti-inflammatories. He will then resume his regular throwing program.

The two-time All-Star is coming off a 19-8 2018 season in which he had a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts. In 2017, he had a 2.98 ERA and 230 Ks.

New York opens up its regular season on March 28 against the Orioles at home. Severino was expected to start that game, but manager Aaron Boone said it's "highly unlikely" he will be ready.