Former MLB outfielder and Nationals assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones was forced to pay a San Diego woman $67,000 in late February after a judge ruled he violated California's revenge porn law. The woman, identified in the suit as Jane Doe, filed against Jones in October 2017. Doe will also ask a San Diego court to have Jones handle her attorney fees, according to Deadspin.

“No matter how famous you may be, you will be held accountable,” Doe's lawyer Rory Pendergast told NBC 7 in San Diego. “And when strong women, like Jane Doe, stand up for what's right, despite getting humiliated, called a liar, a cheat, and all sorts of other names, justice can be served.”

Jones and Doe reportedly began an "intimate and sexual" relationship in January 2017. In August 2017, Jones sent a picture of Doe's naked breasts to Bryan Wolf, who previously received two Nationals hats from Doe. "Ask ya homegirl if she wants these back? I see your post and she’s on some bull s---," Jones wrote to Wolf upon sending the photos, per Deadspin.

Jones' lawyer Howard E. King Jr. attempted to downplay the incident, telling Deadspin, "The photo did not show Doe’s face and the picture was not put on the open internet. One person saw the photo and that was it." But the California court did not side with King's argument, instead levying a fine on Jones.

Washington suspended Jones in October 2017. He did not return to the team following his suspension. Jones, 43, played 10 MLB seasons from 1999–2008, spending seven years with Minnesota. He was a career .277 hitter with 165 homers.