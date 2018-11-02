Starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $93 million deal with incentives, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The seven-time All-Star had two years and $65 million left on his contract. Rosenthal reported Thursday night that Kershaw and the Dodgers were discussing adding a third year to his deal.

Both sides agreed Wednesday to extend the deadline for Kershaw to decide on whether or not he would opt-out of his option to Friday.

Kershaw, 30, has been with the Dodgers for the entirety of his 11-year career. If he opted out of the final two years on his contract, Kershaw would have hit free agency for the first time in his career.

A back injury this season prevented the 2014 MVP from continuing his streak of consecutive All-Star appearances, but he still posted 2.73 ERA over 161 1/3 innings in 26 starts.

For his career, Kershaw has a 2.39 ERA and a 153-69 record.