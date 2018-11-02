Report: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Agree to Three-Year, $93 Million Deal

Clayton Kershaw has played all 11 of his MLB seasons with the Dodgers.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 02, 2018

Starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $93 million deal with incentives, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The seven-time All-Star had two years and $65 million left on his contract. Rosenthal reported Thursday night that Kershaw and the Dodgers were discussing adding a third year to his deal.

Both sides agreed Wednesday to extend the deadline for Kershaw to decide on whether or not he would opt-out of his option to Friday.

Kershaw, 30, has been with the Dodgers for the entirety of his 11-year career. If he opted out of the final two years on his contract, Kershaw would have hit free agency for the first time in his career.

A back injury this season prevented the 2014 MVP from continuing his streak of consecutive All-Star appearances, but he still posted 2.73 ERA over 161 1/3 innings in 26 starts.

For his career, Kershaw has a 2.39 ERA and a 153-69 record.

