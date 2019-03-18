Report: Yankees Agree to Minor League Deal With LHP Gio Gonzalez

If Gonzalez is added to the major league roster, the deal is worth $3 million for the season, plus incentives.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 18, 2019

The New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league deal with left-hand pitcher Gio Gonzalez, ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Monday.

According to Olney, Gonzalez's deal will be worth $3 million if he's added to the major league roster this season. The deal also allows Gonzalez to opt out on April 20 if he has not been added to the major league roster by then.

Gonzalez was traded by the Nationals to the Brewers at the trade deadline and helped the team take down the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central title. The 33-year-old left-hander has made at least 27 starts in nine consecutive seasons. He went 3–0 with a 2.13 ERA in his five regular season starts for the Brewers but only made two postseason appearances in the NL Championship Series.

Gonzalez went 10–11 with a 4.21 ERA and 148 strikeouts between the Nationals and Brewers in 2018. The two-time All-Star spent the previous seven seasons in Washington and ranks first in Nationals franchise history in wins (86), WAR (21.4) and strikeouts (1,215).

Gonzalez is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 major league seasons.

