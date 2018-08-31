The Brewers acquired Gio Gonzalez in a trade with the Nationals on Friday per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Gonzalez cleared revocable trade waivers on Aug. 23, meaning he was eligible to be traded to any team before the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

The 11-year veteran has struggled in 2017. Gonzalez is 7–11 on the year with a 4.57 ERA, tied for his highest mark since 2009. He registered a 7.47 ERA in six August starts.

Gonzalez joined the Nationals in 2012 following four seasons with the A's. He was named an All-Star in 2011 and 2012.

Milwaukee acquires Gonzalez while in the thick of the NL playoff race. The Brewers trail the Cubs by five games in the NL Central, but currently hold the second wild-card spot, two games ahead of the Rockies.