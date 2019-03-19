The Angels are reportedly finalizing a 12-year deal, $430+ million extension for center fielder Mike Trout–meaning that the 27-year-old star will be making an astounding $38.5 million a year on average.

Trout's deal is the largest contract in professional sports history and breaks the record just set in early March by Bryce Harper, who inked a 10-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. Harper had been vocal about his desire to recruit Trout to Philadelphia when he became a free agent in two years, but the Angels' extension locked the seven-time All-Star up and stunned the sports world in the process.

When news of the deal broke, Harper went from being the talk of the town to the brunt of all of the internet's jokes in about a two week span as people everywhere reacted to Trout's extension. But hey, no publicity is bad publicity, right?

Mike Trout currently sending an eighth straight call from Bryce Harper to voicemail. https://t.co/lOXN7j7H3e — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) March 19, 2019

I see you Bryce Harper and raise you Mike Trout https://t.co/283FQfHPGa — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) March 19, 2019

Bryce Harper seeing the Mike Trout contract news pic.twitter.com/vp7hGlpZeR — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 19, 2019

Bryce Harper: signs for $330M, promises to bring Mike Trout to Philly.



Mike Trout: signs for $430M, is not coming to Philly.



Bryce Harper: pic.twitter.com/PxWrG5MMlI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 19, 2019

Bryce Harper: “I’m the highest paid player ever and hey, @MikeTrout, come play with me in Philly!”



Mike Trout: “LOLOL, no and no.” — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout 12 year 430 million dollar deal, but can he beat me in fifa❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout getting that bag — Elijah Battle (@Ebattle_19) March 19, 2019

mike trout will be the most anonymous millionaire who also happens to be on tv 162-ish nights a year



(before you all go crazy "well actually-ing" - sure he might miss some games, but he also does other appearances throughout the year/offseason) — megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) March 19, 2019

damn, Mike Trout got that "popcorn AND candy AND a pop at the movie theatre" money — The Other Matt Brown (@MattSBN) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout might buy a bank today 😩 he paid paid — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout is offering the same to Angels fans. https://t.co/2Ix4zpHW7b — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout's current forecast: pic.twitter.com/N0F4H58HdP — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 19, 2019

We hope Harper had a nice few weeks atop the highest-paid players chart.