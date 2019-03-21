Watch: Ichiro Exits vs. A's in Eighth Inning, Receives Ovation From Tokyo Dome Crowd

Ichiro will reportedly retire following Thursday's contest in Tokyo.

By Michael Shapiro
March 21, 2019

Ichiro played in his final MLB game on Thursday as the Mariners faced the Athletics at the Tokyo Dome in the second contest of the 2019 season. Seattle defeated Oakland 9-7 in the season opener on Wednesday. 

The Mariners' legend went 0-4 from the plate on Thursday, grounding out in his final at-bat. But Ichiro's struggles from the plate didn't dampen the reception from a swarm of adoring fans, who gave him a large ovation as he exited from right field in the bottom of the eighth. 

Ichiro ran toward the plate from right field and approached Seattle's dugout as the Mariners waited to await their franchise legend. Ichiro hugged Dee Gordon, Ken Griffey Jr. and Yusei Kikuchi among others, soaking-in the love from the Japanese fans. 

Ichiro will retire as one of the premier hitters in MLB history. He is one of two players with 3,000 hits beginning in their age-27 season, joining all-time hit leader Pete Rose. Ichiro holds the single-season hits record, slapping 262 hits in 2004 to beat George Sisler's 84-year record.

The 10-time All-Star won the MVP in his rookie year in 2001. He led the MLB in hits seven times in his first 10 seasons, retiring with 3,089 hits and 1,420 runs. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message