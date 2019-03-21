Ichiro played in his final MLB game on Thursday as the Mariners faced the Athletics at the Tokyo Dome in the second contest of the 2019 season. Seattle defeated Oakland 9-7 in the season opener on Wednesday.

The Mariners' legend went 0-4 from the plate on Thursday, grounding out in his final at-bat. But Ichiro's struggles from the plate didn't dampen the reception from a swarm of adoring fans, who gave him a large ovation as he exited from right field in the bottom of the eighth.

Ichiro ran toward the plate from right field and approached Seattle's dugout as the Mariners waited to await their franchise legend. Ichiro hugged Dee Gordon, Ken Griffey Jr. and Yusei Kikuchi among others, soaking-in the love from the Japanese fans.

Tokyo salutes a legend as Ichiro leaves his last MLB game



Ken Griffey Jr. embraces Ichiro after he leaves his final MLB game



Ichiro and Dee Gordon.

Ichiro will retire as one of the premier hitters in MLB history. He is one of two players with 3,000 hits beginning in their age-27 season, joining all-time hit leader Pete Rose. Ichiro holds the single-season hits record, slapping 262 hits in 2004 to beat George Sisler's 84-year record.

The 10-time All-Star won the MVP in his rookie year in 2001. He led the MLB in hits seven times in his first 10 seasons, retiring with 3,089 hits and 1,420 runs.