Report: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals Nearing Five-Year, $130 Million Extension

The Cardinals acquired Goldschmidt from the Diamondbacks this past offseason. 

By Kaelen Jones
March 21, 2019

The Cardinals are nearing a five-year contract extension with first baseman Paul Goldschmidst worth around $130 million, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported that the two sides were reaching an agreement. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal will run through the 2024 season.

St. Louis acquired Goldschmidt from the Diamondbacks this offseason. The 31-year-old is entering his ninth major league season.

Goldschmidt was due to become a free agent following the 2019 season. In 2013, he agreed to a five-year contract with Arizona worth $32 million that included a club option for $14.5 million.

A four-time Silver Slugger, Goldschmidt has been named an All-Star in each of the past six seasons. He's also won three Gold Glove Awards.

Last year, Goldschmidt batted .290, hitting 33 home runs and 83 RBIs. He begins the regular season slashing .297/.398/.533 for his career.

Goldschmidt entered Thursday batting .238 with one home run and four RBIs across 42 at-bats in 16 spring training appearances with the Cardinals. St. Louis opens its regular season against the Brewers on Thursday, March 28.

