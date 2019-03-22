Athletics' First Baseman Matt Olson Has Surgery on Right Hand

Getty Images

Athletics' first baseman Matt Olson injured his right hand on a foul tip in Oakland's loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

By Associated Press
March 22, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. — Athletics first baseman Matt Olson underwent surgery on his right hand Friday after getting injured on a foul tip in his final at-bat during Thursday’s 5-4, 12-inning loss to the Mariners in Tokyo.

Olson’s procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles. The team said the operation involved a right hamate excision. No timeline for his recovery was provided.

The Gold Glove first baseman played all 162 games last season as the A’s returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Olson hit 29 homers and drove in 85 runs last year in his first full major league season. Olson, majors home run leader Khris Davis and third baseman Matt Chapman gave 97-win Oakland quite the slugging lineup.

