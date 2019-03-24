Spring training is coming to a close. The 2019 MLB season is right around the corner, and rosters have mostly filled out. Now, clubs seem to be focused on taking care of their own, as several star players have signed lucrative extensions over recent weeks.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel, surprisingly, remains available. Time will tell whether he signs a deal ahead of the season starting.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is not optimistic about agreeing to a contract extension ahead of the regular season starting. "Yeah, I said I wanted to get something done, but it’s getting close to Opening Day and I think my focus is on that right now," he said. (Tim Healey, Newsday)

• Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard expressed displeasure with the club's trip to Syracuse for a workout this week, stating, "I don't think that's what championship teams do." (Tim Britton, The Athletic)

• John Axford will rehab and sign back with the Blue Jays after being released by the club. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• Brad Miller signed an MLB contract with the Indians. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• Mets infielder Ruben Tejada will earn $750,000 if he reaches the majors. The deal includes no opt-out clauses. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Brewers acquired SS CJ Hinojosa from the Giants in exchange for catcher Erik Kratz. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)