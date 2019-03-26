Padres top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. will be on the club's Opening Day roster, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

San Diego was expected to make the roster decision at the last possible moment ahead of Opening Day, when the Friars host the Giants at Petco Park to start a four-game series.

While still waiting to hear where he'd start the season, Tatis told MLB.com on Monday that he felt confident in his ability to play at the major league level now.

"I feel like I'm ready," Tatis said. "I feel like I'm ready to go. I don't know. We'll see what it's going to be. I'm not saying everything is going to be 100% perfect right away. In this game, you learn every day and you just make adjustments."

In 55 plate appearances this spring, Tatis has posted a .265/.345/.490 slash line in major league camp with the Padres.