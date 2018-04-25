Report: Braves Call Up Top Prospect Ronald Acuna

One of the most hyped prospects in baseball will soon be making his debut for Atlanta.

By Connor Grossman
April 25, 2018

The Braves are calling up one of the top prospects in baseball. Twenty-year-old outfielder Ronald Acuna will join the major league club Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

Daniel Álvarez Montes of EVTV Miami first reported the news Tuesday evening.

Acuna—the No. 2 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline—looked ready big league action after posting a ridiculous .432/.519/.727 slash line during spring training. The Braves likely stashed him at Triple A for as long as they did for service-time purposes, so Acuna will now be eligible for free agency after the 2024 season instead of 2023.

It's worth noting the young outfielder struggled in 16 minor league games this season, hitting just .215 with one home run and two RBIs. But this was likely Atlanta's play all along, for Acuna to bide his time in the minors (no matter his numbers) until he could be added to the major league roster with an extra season (2024) of organizational control.

With the Braves in the midst of a 10-game road trip, the soonest Atlanta fans can see their new prized possession at home is Friday, May 4 against the Giants.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)