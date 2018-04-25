Report: Braves Call Up Top Prospect Ronald Acuna

The Braves are calling up one of the top prospects in baseball. Twenty-year-old outfielder Ronald Acuna will join the major league club Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

Source confirms Acuna has been informed he's being called up for the Braves. The plan is for him to join the team tomorrow. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 25, 2018

Daniel Álvarez Montes of EVTV Miami first reported the news Tuesday evening.

Acuna—the No. 2 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline—looked ready big league action after posting a ridiculous .432/.519/.727 slash line during spring training. The Braves likely stashed him at Triple A for as long as they did for service-time purposes, so Acuna will now be eligible for free agency after the 2024 season instead of 2023.

It's worth noting the young outfielder struggled in 16 minor league games this season, hitting just .215 with one home run and two RBIs. But this was likely Atlanta's play all along, for Acuna to bide his time in the minors (no matter his numbers) until he could be added to the major league roster with an extra season (2024) of organizational control.

With the Braves in the midst of a 10-game road trip, the soonest Atlanta fans can see their new prized possession at home is Friday, May 4 against the Giants.