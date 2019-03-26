MLB announced Tuesday that Giants president and CEO Larry Baer will be suspended until July 1 after video of an altercation between he and his wife surfaced earlier this month.

Additionally, the leave of absence Baer started on March 4 will be converted to an unpaid suspension.

Commissioner Manfred announced today that @SFGiants President & CEO Larry Baer has been suspended without pay through and including July 1, 2019. Baer’s leave of absence, which commenced on March 4, 2019, will be converted to an unpaid suspension. pic.twitter.com/AhyIjr5AQP — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 26, 2019

"Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community."

Baer issued a statement on the suspension as well.

Statement from Larry Baer: pic.twitter.com/9pUDVzm0QU — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 26, 2019

"I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions," Baer said in the statement. "My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community.

"I will now immediately being the significant work ahead of me to listen and learn from my mistakes and to seek professional advice."

The Giants open their season on Thursday in San Diego.