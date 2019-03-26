Red Sox to Put World Series MVP Steve Pearce on Injured List

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Red Sox will be without World Series MVP Steve Pearce to start the season.

By Associated Press
March 26, 2019

MESA, Ariz.—Steve Pearce will begin the season on the injured list for the Boston Red Sox.

The 2018 World Series MVP exited an exhibition game last weekend due to discomfort in his left calf. First baseman Sam Travis will likely make the team and take Pearce’s spot on the roster.

Pearce, a right-handed batter, normally platoons with lefty-hitting Mitch Moreland at first.

The Red Sox begin defense of their championship Thursday in Seattle against the Mariners.

Pearce was acquired from Toronto in a trade last June and batted a combined .284 with 11 homers, 42 RBIs and an .890 OPS in 76 games with the Blue Jays and Red Sox last season. He was 4 for 12 (.333) with three homers, eight RBIs and a 1.167 OPS in the World Series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pearce became a free agent and re-signed with Boston for one year and $6.25 million.

MLB

