David Wright retired as one of the all-time Mets fan favorites last season but quickly boosted his status with the club this spring by helping structure ace Jacob deGrom's new contract extension.

The Mets held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss deGrom's extension and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen revealed Wright's role in locking down the pitcher.

Van Wagenen called Wright "officially the most valuable special advisor in history" and said the former third baseman came up with the final "creative deal structure" for deGrom's deal. The general manager said Wright recently helped him sketch out different contract ideas on a white board in his office at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie. One of Wright's suggestions made the final cut during contract negotiations between the Mets and deGrom's agent on Monday.

The Mets signed deGrom to a five-year, $137.5 million extension this week. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season, and deGrom can can opt out after 2022.

deGrom was set to make $17 million this season. He previously told the Mets that he wanted to reach an agreement before Opening Day and would not negotiate his contract once the season began.

The 30-year-old deGrom is the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner after going 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 2018 for New York, who have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

The Mets announced in January that Wright would remain with the team as a special advisor to Van Wagenen and chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon.