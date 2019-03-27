The Blue Jays reportedly traded designated hitter Kendrys Morales to the Athletics, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Morales is expected to fill in at first base for Oakland while starter Matt Olson continues to recover from a broken hamate bone.

Per Passan, Morales could platoon at first with Mark Canha. Morales would start against right-handed pitchers after batting .274 against right-handers in 2018. Canha, who batted .282 against left-handers last year, would start against southpaws.

Morales, 35, is entering his 13th MLB season. The former Silver Slugger winner spent each of the past two seasons with Toronto. The A's will be the fifth club he's appeared with during his career.